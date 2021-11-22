Actor Vimal's next film goes on floors

Vimal will be teaming up with director Martin Nirmal Kumar for a family drama

It has been announced that actor Vimal will be teaming up with director Martin Nirmal Kumar for a family drama.

The film is co-produced by Udhay Productions and Magic Touch Pictures, and features veteran actor Pandiraj as the father of Vimal while Anitha Sampath of Bigg Boss fame will be playing the actor’s sister. The film is about the brother striving to get her sister settled.

The untitled film also stars Aadugalam Naren, Balasaravanan, and Deepa. The film has music by Godwin and cinematography by Kamil J Alex.

Vimal was last seen in Kanni Raasi, and he has several films in his slate including Sandakaari, Enga Pattan Sothu, Manjal Kudai, and Lucky.