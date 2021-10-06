Keira Knightley to lead Boston Strangler

Actor Keira Knightley is set to play the lead in the upcoming drama Boston Strangler for 20th Century Studios.



Matt Ruskin of Crown Heights fame will write and direct the feature film, which will be produced by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott along with Kevin Walsh through their Scott Free banner, reported Deadline.



The film is inspired by the infamous Boston Strangler murders that happened between June 1962 and January 1964. Thirteen women were murdered during that period by a serial killer.



Boston Strangler will follow the true story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and co-reporter Jean Cole questioned the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city's most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.



Knightley is best known for her performances in films such as Pride and Prejudice, Pirate of the Caribbean series, Atonement, Anna Karenina and The Imitation Game. She will be next seen in the comedy film Silent Night and the animated film Charlotte, in which she voices the lead character.