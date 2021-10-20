Diganth, Anant Nag team up for Thimayya & Thimayya

Diganth, who recently wrapped up shooting for a bunch of projects, has moved on to his next. He will begin filming for the upcoming family drama, Thimayya & Thimayya from October 21. The film produced by Rajesh Sharma will have Diganth sharing screen space with legendary actor, Anant Nag. Commercial ad film director Sanjay Sharma is set to make his directorial debut with this film.

“Thimayya & Thimayya will have Anant Nag in a grandfather’s role, and I play his grandson. It is about an affluent family with roots in Madikeri. It is a beautifully written script by debutant director Sanjay Sharma. We will begin shooting in Bengaluru, and will be heading to Madikeri and Mysuru next,” says Diganth.

Thimayya & Thimayya will also have Aindrita Ray featuring alongside Diganth. The real-life couple have earlier teamed up in films like Manasare, Parijatha, and the upcoming Vinayaka Godsara film, Kshamisi Nimma Katheyali Hannavilla. Apart from Aindrita, the film will also have Shubra Aiyappa as the lead.

“It is not a regular hero and heroine film, but a content-based subject, and will be unique,” says the actor, adding, “Sanjay is from Bengaluru and later moved to Mumbai where he directed some famous ads and documentaries. It was Covid that brought him back to the city, and he came with a beautiful story.”

Diganth has an interesting lineup of films that includes Huttu Habbada Subashayagalu, Kshamisi Nimma Katheyalli Hannavilla, MariGold in different stages of post-production. “I have finally completed shooting my portions for Gaalipata 2. This apart, I am left with 4 days of shoot for the Evaru remake. I also have Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana in the lineup, shooting for which will begin in November.”