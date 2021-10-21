‘Salaga success, amid Corona, is a miracle’

It’s been a week since Duniya Vijay’s debut directorial, Salaga, hit the theatres, and the actor-director is overwhelmed with its response. “This success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the entire team as well as the audience,” says Vijay, adding, “It’s been a long time since I have had a hit in my career. Every time a film flopped, there used to be a blame game, and the hero was first on the list. That pushed me to take this directorial responsibility, and it worked. I should mention that producer K P Sreekanth’s support was a definite feather in the cap.”

Vijay is happy that the film, which is enjoyed by the mass crowd, is getting equal attention from the family audience too. “Usually a film on rowdyism is referred to as a film about people just holding machetes and guns. However, the making of Salaga is different and has many other highlights,” says Vijay.

Vijay and the team will be heading on a successful tour soon. “We will begin with Tumkur and travel across Karnataka. We are doing this tour only to take wishes from my audiences, who contributed so much for the film’s success. This type of response coming during the pandemic is more or less a miracle.”

Vijay shares that he will take time before commencing his next project. “The lockdown, my mother’s death, and then, with the release tension, I was in a lot of stress. I need to get mentally prepared before I begin my next project,” he says.