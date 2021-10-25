'Kranti' begins for the Challenging Star

There has been a lot of buzz around Darshan’s upcoming multilingual film, Kranti, and the Challenging star too is excited to return to film sets and face the camera after nearly two years. Talking about Kranti’s muhurath event, Darshan reminisced about a similar event from his debut film, Majestic.

The actor, who is popularly known as D Boss among his fans, spoke to us ahead of beginning the shoot for Kranti.

“Shooting for films, being in film sets, and working for back-to-back projects was a routine in my life, which I did till my 53rd film, Roberrt. But I was cut off from filming due to the pandemic. As an actor, this was the longest break of my career. So I had butterflies in my stomach when I was attending the muhurath of Kranti, and it was such a thrilling moment to hear ‘action’ and to see the director take the first shot,” says Darshan.

The pan India film brings back the Yajamana combination of actor Darshan, director V Harikrishna, and the production house, Media House Studios. Billed to be a mass commercial entertainer, the film’s concept-based poster featured Darshan, interestingly designed with alphabets, and had the tagline, Learn to fight alone. Director Harikrishna had called it an “akshara kranti”

“Akshara which means alphabets, and the letters are essential in our lives. The director has conceived a novel subject, which will be told in an entertaining way,” says Darshan, who refrained from divulging many details about his role and the film. “The artiste in me always aims to entertain the audience to the fullest. While I make sure to fulfill the audience’s wish to see me portraying different characters, I also make sure the subject we present is underlined with strong morals. And with Kranti, we will entertain as well as educate,” says Darshan.

Kranti marks Darshan’s second collaboration with composer-turned-director V Harikrishna after Yajamana. “Yajamana was a film, which did well at the box office, and content-wise too, it set a good example. The director took time with his next move and wanted to deliver a good film with strong content. With producers Shylaja Nag and Suresha B too known for backing good films, we felt Kranti was the best subject for us to reunite after Yajamana,” he says.

Starring Rachita Ram opposite Darshan, Kranti also features Ravichandran in a pivotal role. “After Kurukshetra, we didn’t have a script that could bring us together again till Kranti happened. Ravichandran has a powerful role to play in this film, and I am looking forward to working with him again,” he signs off.