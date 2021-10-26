‘Finally, we will be out with our family thriller, 100’

Ramesh Aravind, who is raring to begin shooting for Shivaji Surathkal 2, is equally thrilled to release his much-awaited directorial, 100. The film will be finally out in theatres this November 19, and an official announcement was made by the actor-director himself on social media.

Certified U/A, the makers waited for the COVID-19 outbreak to come under control to release the film. “Finally we come with 100, ‘’ says Ramesh, adding, “It is a family thriller, and I am looking forward to presenting my film to the audience.”

100, which is based on cybercrime, has the actor-director collaborating with Gaalipata 2 producer, Ramesh Reddy, who is bankrolling the project under his banner Suraj Productions. Ramesh Aravind will be essaying the role of a police officer in the film that also features Rachita Ram as his sister. The duo had earlier shared screen space in Pushpaka Vimana.

100 also features actor Poorna in an important role. KGF-fame Ravi Basrur has composed music and Satya Hegde has handled the camerawork for 100. The director of Shivaji Surathkal, Akash Srivatsa, has worked as the editor of the project.

Ramesh Aravind made his directorial debut with Rama Shama Bhama, and his last directorial was Sundaranga Jaana (2016). He has also completed shooting the remakes of the Hindi blockbuster Queen in Kannada (Parul Yadav’s Butterfly) and Tamil (Kajal Agarwal’s Paris Paris), which is yet to see the light of day.