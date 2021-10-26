‘We are looking to release Bhajarangi 2 across 1,000 screens’

With the release date of Shivarajkumar-Harsha’s upcoming film, Bhajarangi 2, approaching, the craze surrounding the film is unreal. The fantasy-based commercial entertainer will be out in theatres on October 29. The film will release in Kannada and Telugu.

The team is organising a pre-release event in Bengaluru today, which will be graced by Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash. Producer Jayanna, who is bankrolling the project along with Bhogendra under the Jayanna Films banner, is also doubling up as the distributor of Bhajarangi 2. Jayanna revealed that the film will be released in around 350 plus theatres across Karnataka.

“The Telugu version of Bhajarangi 2 will also be released in around 350-400 theatres. This apart, the Kannada and the Telugu version will be released across India in around 200 theatres. We are looking at releasing our film in approximately 1000 screens,” says Jayanna.

Meanwhile, a surprise is waiting for Shivanna fans from the producer, and he will announce it on Wednesday morning as he plans to open the booking on various platforms. “There is a lot of demand for Bhajarangi 2, and we are looking forward to celebrating the cinema along with the audience,” says Jayanna. Bhajarangi 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, will be the third collaboration of the actor-director. It also marks Shivarajkumar’s fourth project with Jayanna Films. The film’s music is scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography will be by J Swamy.

Bhajarangi 2 consists of an ensemble cast that includes Bhavana, Shruti, and Loki. The film has Harsha also introducing new talents -- Cheluvaraj, Prasanna, and Girish, who come from a theatre background.