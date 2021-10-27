Manoranjan Ravichandran’s Mugilpete to release on November 19 

Come November, Kannada audiences are in for a cinema treat with a series of films releasing during the month. Joining the bandwagon of Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and Ramesh Aravind’s directorial 100, will be actor Manoranjan Ravichandran’s Mugilpete.

The film, directed by Bharat S Navunda, is set for a November 19 release, and an official announcement was made by the team on Tuesday. The romantic entertainer with elements of action and family drama features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.

Backed by Raksha and Vijay Kumar, Mugilipete marks Manoranjan’s fourth film. The film’s music has been composed by Sridhar V Sambram.