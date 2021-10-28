Actor Karthi begins shooting for Viruman

As reported by us earlier, Karthi is reuniting with Komban director M Muthaiah for a new film titled Viruman. The actor has now started shooting for it in Madurai. He took to his Instagram handle to inform that he is back in Madurai 14 years after he shot his debut film, Paruthiveeran.

Viruman has director Shankar's daughter Aditi making her acting debut. She is paired opposite Karthi as the female lead. Set in a rural backdrop, the film is said to be a family entertainer.

Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, and Soori are also playing prominent roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.

Suriya's 2D Entertainment is producing Viruman.