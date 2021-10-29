New hobbies aid my acting: Deepti Sati

Actor Deepti Sati’s transformation from a tomboy in Nee-Na to the conservative woman in her upcoming movie Pathonpatham Noottandu shows her versatility and thirst for challenges. With a handful of movies — including Manju Warrier’s Lalitham Sundaram — ready to roll out, Deepti is excited about being back on Malayalam movie sets after the long pandemic break.

Though the former Miss Kerala was born and brought up in Mumbai, she loves her Malayali roots. She made it a point to have this interview in Malayalam too, as she opened up about her lockdown days and getting to explore new hobbies.



Dance break!

For Deepti, dance was her saving grace during the lockdown days. A classically trained dancer who has been practising Kathak since she was three years old, Deepti joined celebrity choreographer Neerav Bavlecha during the pandemic days.

“To be honest, I have never had the chance to bring out my dancing skills through the movies I have done. When Neerav, who is my friend, asked me to join him on Instagram reels, I didn’t have to think twice. Trying out the freestyle and contemporary dance styles with him was more like a warm-up for my body and mind. I am planning to release my solo classical performance soon,” she says.

Like most of us, she had a boring 2020 stuck in Mumbai. “The initial six months gave me more family time, I enjoyed eating new homemade dishes, working out and pampering myself, luxuries I hardly get time for during my busy shooting schedules. But that soon got redundant,” she quips.

Deepti also picked up on new hobbies like gymnastics and yoga through online trainers. “My parents have made me explore many things since I was a kid — dance to martial arts. I am a black belt in karate, a skill I reckon will be useful for my action films. One of my new projects is a female-centric suspense thriller directed by Rajesh Nair,” she says.

Deepti is thrilled to don the role of Savithrikutty for director Vinayan’s upcoming periodic movie, Pathonpatham Noottandu. This will also be a chance for her to showcase some classical dance moves. “I am sure the audience would be surprised to see me like that — a traditional look. I have enjoyed giving life to Savithri’s character,” she says.

Deepti’s upcoming projects include a cameo role in Alphonse Puthren’s upcoming movie Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in lead roles. “We recently had a special screening of Lalitham Sundaram, a family drama directed by Madhu Warrier. I will be sharing screen space with Manju Warrier,” she concludes.