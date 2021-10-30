Five reasons to watch 'Minnal Murali'

Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph tells the story of an ordinary man — tailor Jaison — from a small town called Kurukkanmoola in Kerala. The movie tells the story of how he becomes the superhero Minnal Murali. It also talks about how the blessing in disguise changes Jaison’s life. We caught up with the movie’s makers, and here is why they think you must watch Minnal Murali!

Native Superhero

Forget latex and bionic arms. Jaison is a lungi-clad, native superhero that we have all wanted to see on screen. A lungi-clad Tovino Thomas is bound to be close to our hearts through this movie set in the 90s. A mix-up of fantasy and reality humanises superheroes.

Laugh riot

With a long line of comedy actors like Aju Varghese, Mammukkoya, Harisree Ashokan, Bijukuttan and Baiju Santhosh, the film is touted to tickle your funny bones as much as it amazes you. Tovino himself had assured that Minnal Murali will bring out a humourous version of him on screen.

A film for all

Minnal Murali was expected to hit the theatres in late 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The film, produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters is enjoyable for people of every age group. It will be especially thrilling for children — especially after a long line of Marvel and DC superheroes, who won’t love a very Malayali one?

Exuberant cast!

After their 2017 release Godha, the Basil-Tovino comradery will make Minnal Murali quite special for Malayalam movie lovers. Tovino went through an immense physical transformation for the film. The feel-good movie will also feature national award-winning Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram apart from the debut appearance of actress Femina George.

A global project

The film is expected to have a pan-India release, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English. As per the sources, the Hindi version of the film is called Mr Murali. It will be called Meruppu Murali in Telugu and Minchu Murali in Kannada. Apart from the multi-lingual release, the film will also see collaboration from a range of talented artists. Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew are the co-writers of the movie. Shaan Rahman composed the soundtracks and Sushin Shyam composed the background score. The stunt choreography by Hollywood stunt master, Vlad Rimburg, who managed action sequences for hits like Baahubali 2, Sultan and The Fate of the Furious will be another highlight.