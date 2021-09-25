Pukksatte Lifu, Purusotte Ella review: An effective and important look at excesses of power

Pukksatte Lifu, Purusotte Ella loosely translates to ‘everything in life comes free for you, but still, you are busy.’ Though the title of this film doesn’t have any direct relevance to the story, director Aravind Kuplikar does pick a bold and sensitive topic for his film. Through satirical humour and thoughtful narration, Aravind has highlighted the extent to which power can be misused. With police officers at the centre of things, Aravind showcases the complexity of the system, and portrays how those in power are busy finding shortcuts to turn rich and how ultimately it is the innocent, who becomes the prey.

Byregowda (Achyuth Kumar) popularly known as Singham heads a station, and is always looking at means to make money. The plot is pushed forward by a loot, a greedy cop, and how the entire police force of this station gets involved. They intelligently take the help of a thief Vinay Mallya (Aravind Kuplikar), and a locksmith Shahjahan (Sanchari Vijay). The latter, who is living an ordinary life, gets entangled in the police net. Meanwhile, he also has a soft corner for Sharadha, (Mathangi Prasanna), a lawyer who has been a good friend.

The happiness in Shahjahan’s life is cut short when his brother Iqbal has to undergo an expensive medical procedure. As the plot progresses, the police turn their backs on Shahjahan, who is forced to pick an alternative route. What is that? Well, you must experience that on the big screen! The director has done a pretty decent job of putting forth an important facet of the police department. Coming from a theatre background, and having associated with Suresha B and Prakash Raj as an assistant director, Aravinda comes across as a genuine filmmaker in his debut attempt.

Aravind expertly weaves a tight screenplay around the one-liner of MS Ramesh. Extra points for Aravind for maintaining authenticity in the narrative, and balancing the police story with a solid emotional drama heightened by the well-written dialogues.

The right kind of casting also helps in elevating the thriller. From Rangayana Raghu, and Achyuth Kumar to Sanchari Vijay and Mathangi, every actor, even those with just a dialogue here and an expression there delivers solid performances. Also... it was heartwarming to watch Sanchari Vijay once more on the silver screen.

Pukksatte Lifu, Purusotte Ella is also bolstered by the impressive work of the technical department. Right from the cinematography by Advaita Gurumurhty, music by Vasu Dixit and Poornachandra Tejaswi, and editing by Suresh Arumugam, every department has put their best foot forward to blend well with the theme of the story. Pukksatte Lifu... definitely has a dynamic story to tell, and it is a must-watch film for every person to understand how common people become puppets in the hands of a corrupt system.