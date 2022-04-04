Charanraj to direct his son's debut film

Actor Charanraj who has acted in more than 600 films in all south Indian languages and Hindi since the mid-80s is directing a new film that will mark the debut of his son Dev Charanraj. This marks the actor's return to direction after 1999's Annan Thangachi in which he also starred as the lead.

The new film's pooja happened earlier today. A source close to the film says, "Dev, who earlier worked as a pilot, has done an acting course before kickstarting his new career. The untitled film is about a young fisherman falling in love with a girl from the marwari community. It shows the love story of two couples - one starring Dev and Sushmitha and another starring Aditya and Priyadarshini. The film went on floors today at Palavakkam, Chennai."



After the Chennai schedule, the rest of the film will be shot in Yelagiri and Andhra Pradesh. Produced by Sony Sri Production, the film's cinematography is by Janarthan.