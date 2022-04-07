Arnav Vijay's Oh My Dog to premiere on April 21 

Arun Vijay's son Arnav Vijay's debut film Oh My Dog will premiere on April 21, on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a part of the 4-film deal between Prime Video and Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

Suriya had shared the release date of the film with a caption saying, "From our hearts to yours." He had also mentioned his dogs name, Oreo and Waffle as the co-producers of the film, along with himself and Jyotika.

Directed and written by Sarov Shanmugam, the film features Vijay Kumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay reprising their off-screen relationship as grand father, father and son, on-screen too. Oh My Dog revolves around the bond a kid shares with a blind dog. The film has music by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.

Apart from Oh My Dog, Arun Vijay has Yaanai hitting the screens on May 6. He also had films like Borrder and Sinam waiting to be released.