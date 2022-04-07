Lijomol, Losliya team up for Annapoorni

It has been announced that Lijomol Jose and Bigg Boss-fame Losliya will be starring in a film titled Annapoorni. Billed as a thriller, the film will be directed by Lional Joshua.

The film will have music by Govidh Vasantha while Hector will be serving as the director of photography. Yugabharathi will pen the dialogues and lyrics while Kalaivanan will handle the editing. Annapoorni also features Hari Krishnan, Dharani Reddy, Rajeev Gandhi, and Vairabalan in supporting roles.

The film will be produced by Hari Baskar through KH Pictures in association with Nethaji of Odea Pictures. In addition to this, Lijomol has Pulimada and Vishudha Mejo coming up in Malayalam, while Losliya will be next seen in Koogle Kutappa.