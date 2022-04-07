Vamshi Paidipally's Thalapathy 66 goes on floors

Vijay's next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, was launched yesterday in Chennai. It was announced the day before that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the female lead in the film and it will have music by Thaman. The film's launch function saw the lead stars in attendance along with Sarath Kumar who is also said to be a part of the film.

Thalapathy 66, produced by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The shoot of the film, for which the story and screenplay has been written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Ashishor Solomon, is expected to begin soon. Earlier, producer Dil Raju had revealed that they are aiming for a Deepavali 2022 release, and if the logistical challenges intervene, the film will instead arrive on Pongal 2023. Kharthik Palani will be in charge of cinematography while KL Praveen is editing the film. Lyricist Vivek is penning the dialogues and additional screenplay.

Meanwhile, Vijay's most-awaited Beast, directed by Nelson will hit the screens on April 13. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu.