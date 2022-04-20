Here’s what Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have named their new born baby boy

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, April 19. Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal took to social media to make the announcement. Nisha shared a small card bearing the date of birth and her nephew’s name, Neil. “Yesterday morning was the most perfect! We welcomed our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful. The most beautiful smile.. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please. We are so thrilled to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu Well done @kajalaggarwalofficial and @kitchlug and thank you for this sweetest bundle,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Gautam also took to social media to thank everyone for for showering their newborn baby with love and blessings. "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings,” Gautam captioned the post.

Recently, Kajal shared a post dedicated to Gautam and wrote about all he has done for her and how he will be the best father. “Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well,” she wrote.

On the work front Kajal was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salman and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will next be seen in the Telugu action drama Acharya with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. The film is schedule to release on April 29.