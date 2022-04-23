Kartikeya, Neha Sshetty's film goes on floors

Actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Neha Sshetty are teaming up for a comedy-drama to be directed by debutant Clax. The film brings the lead actors together for the first time. The film was launched in Hyderabad on Friday with a formal pooja.



Set in the pulsating backdrop of Godavari, the film traces the journey of a young man, who hates being judged by others.



"Each of us wishes to create the life of our dreams, but we tend to compromise at some point due to unforeseen circumstances. Our film tells the story of a young man, who wants to live life on his own terms, no matter what. It's going to be a unique story that presents Kartikeya in a new light," says Clax.

The principal photography commenced on Friday in Hyderabad. "We are planning to complete the entire film in an uninterrupted schedule and have finalised Yanam, East and West Godavari districts as the ideal locations. What's more memorable is that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu has written his last song for our film," shares Benny Muppaneni, the producer of the film.



The yet-untitled film also has LB Sriram, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Ayyengar and Satya in supporting roles. Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose music and Sunny Kurapati will handle the cinematography.