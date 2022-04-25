Sharing screen space with Ganesh is a big deal : Reeshma Nanaiah

Reeshma Nanaiah is the latest to join director Preetham Gubbi's next, Baanadariyali, which also stars Ganesh and Rukmini Vasanth.

The actor, who made her debut with Prem's Ek Love Ya, says that it is a big deal for her to share screenspace with the Golden Star. Talking more about her role, Reeshma says, "I play a wildlife photographer, who is a very positive and happy character."

The makers are planning to go on floors from May, and Reeshma, who has completed shooting for the Shreyas Manju-starrer Raana, will begin shooting for Banadaariyalli in June or July. Most of her portions are expected to be canned in Africa.

Baanadariyalli, titled after a popular song of Puneeth Rajkumar, has the story written by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, and Preetham is penning the screenplay.

The film’s music will be composed by V Harikrishna, and Abhilash Kalathi will be taking care of the cinematography for Baanadariyalli.