Actor Sohum Shah announces his next Dahaad

National Award winning actor Sohum is all excited to announce his upcoming project Dahaad, due for release on Amazon Prime Video. The actor claimed fame with spectacular performances in films like Tumbbad, Talvar and Ship of Theseus and ventured into the world of web series with Maharani in 2021.

Known for his versatile choices, Sohum ‘s choices of films in the past have always been a little unconventional with forward-thinking narratives.

“I am thrilled to announce another feather on my cap with my upcoming series Dahaad. It has been a crazy ride and as I have had to undergo major physical transformation for this project and it’s all the more exciting to be back on OTT,” shares Sohum whose Tumbbad was the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Festival in 2018.

Sohum in Tumbbad

The actor has just wrapped filming for Sanaa & Maharani 2 and is looking forward to begin working on Dahaad, produced by Zoya Akhtar’s production house Tiger Baby.

He will also soon be launching his production venture CrazXy and a ten film horror anthology.