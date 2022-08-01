If I had not done Crash Course, I would’ve regretted it: Annu Kapoor on his latest Amazon Prime Video series

Ever since the trailer of Amazon Prime Video's latest slice-of-life drama, Crash Course was released on July 25, it has been creating a buzz on social media for providing a glimpse into the lives of students in Kota, which is popularly touted to be India’s coaching capital. The show, directed by actor and writer Vijay Maurya, features esteemed actor Annu Kapoor in a key role.

In the trailer, Annu is seen as a strict, highly competitive money maker who heads a popular coaching institute in Kota that sells education at the cost of students’ ambitions, passion, mental peace, and happiness. The show portrays the gradual unlearning of this kind of education system that conditions people to follow the rat race of unrealistic academic goals in a trade-off for other joys and passions in life.

Watch the trailer here:

Annu, who is known to be a versatile actor, has previously worked on a wide gamut of roles. Incidentally, this role too is quite different from what he has done in the past.

Discussing how he was roped in to be part of the show, Annu says, “I always tried to play different types of roles and in that process, I heard the script of Crash Course which is so unique, perfect, and well-written that I got attracted to it and I think that if I had not played this character, I would have regretted it. I believe that along with time, the education system has also changed a lot and the coaching institutes play an important role in it.”

Besides the veteran actor, the series also has a star-studded cast including Bhanu Uday and Pranay Pachauri and other young talents like Hetal Gada, Bhavesh Balchandani, and Riddhi Kumar, to name a few.

Crash Course will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.