Suresh Gopi's Mei Hoom Moosa is a big-scale film; first-look out

The actor shared the poster on Monday on his social media handles. Directed by Jibu Jacob, Mei Hoom Moosa marks Suresh Gopi’s 253rd film. The film also stars Poonam Bajwa, Srinda, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, and Major Ravi, in pivotal roles.

The poster features photos of Suresh Gopi, Poonam, Shaiju, Haresh Kanaran and Srinda. Behind the title, there is a logo of the Indian Army and a bunch of people are seen marching together. Suresh Gopi is assumed to be playing an ex-army man hailing from Malappuram.

The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Rubesh Rain. Dr Roy CJ of Confident Group is jointly producing Mei Hoom Moosa with Thomas Thiruvalla Films.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Vishnu Narayanan, music composer Sreenadh Sivasankaran and editor Sooraj ES. Lyrics for the songs are penned by Sajjad, Rafeeq Ahammed, and BK Harinarayanan.

The team has informed that they have begun the post-production process with Suresh Gopi's dubbing in Kochi following a 75-day-long shoot. Mei Hoom Moosa is said to be a big-scale entertainer of pan-Indian relevance. The team filmed in locations such as Kargil, Wagah Border, Poonch, Delhi, Jaipur, Ponnani and Malappuram.