Upcoming film Lakadbaggha reintroduces Tagore tunes

Actor Anshuman Jha considers himself lucky to have experienced fragments of various cultures, owing to his theatrical background. His struggle days as an actor on stage, exposed him to numerous literary texts and classical folk music amongst which Rabindranath Tagore happens to be a poet who touched his soul deep. As an ode to the bard, the actor is now attempting to merge classical elements in contemporary stories. One such example happens to be his upcoming action thriller Lakadbaggha, which will see Tagore's classic tune Purano Sheyi Diner Kotha being reintroduced to the national audience. The actor had previously included Bulleh Shah's evergreen words Bulla Ki Jaana in Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele last year.

For the reimagined version of Tagore's classic tune, Shuchi Pathak has lent her voice while Belgian music maestro Simon Fransquet has worked on the recomposition.

"I consciously try to introduce regional works of these legendary poets in the stories the we conceptualise today. As artists, it is our responsibility to propagate their works amongst national audiences. The song is one of my all time favourites, and is going to Shruti's first ever Bengali song," shares Anshuman.

Lakadbaggha is an animal centric, action thriller about street dogs of Kolkata. The film stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman & Paresh Pahuja alongside Anshuman.