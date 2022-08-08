Nicolas Cage opens up about playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage has been making headlines for playing his real-life role in his upcoming action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Directed by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, the movie is a sincere, authentic, and hilarious love letter to Nicolas Cage, and gives an entertaining take on the award-winning actor’s life. Witnessing Nicolas Cage take on the role of a lifetime as ‘Nicolas Cage’, the movie revolves around a fictionalized version of Cage who is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Talking about how he was initially reluctant to play the role, The Rock actor says, “I had no interest in playing myself in a movie. But then I received a very nice letter from Tom, and I read his script. The first act really terrified me, and by the time I got to acts two and three, I thought Tom is taking us on an adventure that is really quite exciting.”

The Hollywood star further shared how Tom Gormican’s intriguing and off-kilter ideas drew him in “ I call Tom ‘The Mind’ because the film really is his fantasy, culled from perceptions in the media and on the internet, as well as blips in my personal life that have gone public. It’s mixed with knowledge of interviews I’ve done and things that have always interested me and drew me down this path. Essentially, the film is an imagination based on Tom’s interpretation of what my life might be like.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play from August 12.