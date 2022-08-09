Actor Chinta Mukhopadhyay's Bhuban Babur Smart Phone is ready for release on September 2 

What happens when a hassle-free traditional accountant had to buy a smartphone under pressure from his boss? does it ruin his peace? does he fall into trouble? does it change his life forever? To know all this and more, watch Bhuban Babur Smart Phone that releases this September 2. Directed by Pranabesh Chanda and Santanu Basu, this movie sees Chinta Mukhopadhyay playing 58-year-old Bhuban Roy, an accounts clerk in a regional office.

A still from Bhuban Babur Smart Phone

"I play a very sincere person, who wears dhoti and kurta to the office and has an inhibition for computers, mobiles and other modern gadgets. He loves listening to the radio and running his fingers over the typewriter but is forced to buy a cell phone when his new boss insists. The story begins as his life takes an unprecedented turn after that," tells Chinta Mukhopadhyay.

The film's cast also has such actors as Chinta Mukhopadhyay, Kharaj Mukhopadhyay, Ishan Mazumder, Siddhartha Ghosh, Chandraniv Mukhopadhyay, Patrali Chattopadhyay, Chanda Chattopadhyay, Debranjan Nag and Sandip Dey.