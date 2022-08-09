Actor Pranay Pachauri takes inspiration from late actor Robin Williams for his role in Crash Course

Pranay Pachauri who was recently seen in Amazon Prime's legal drama Guilty Minds is again gaining praise for his work in the drama series Crash Course that released on amazon Prime this August 5. The story revolves around two coaching institutes in Kota, in which he is playing the role of a Physics professor, Ashutosh Kumar. Talking about his role, Pranay says, "This role is extremely close to my heart because I am a nerd and I share the same love for physics and science as my character."

Actor Pranay Pachauri

On bagging a role that is so close to his heart the actor went an extra mile to prepare himself for it. Pranay says, "I took inspiration from one of my all-time favourite movie actors, Robin Williams who played the character of a progressive teacher in Dead Poets Society. It is a cult film and I have lost count of how many times I must have watched it. I know these are huge names that I’m taking, but even if I have managed to perform one per cent of what he came up with I would be grateful. Other than this I drew inspiration from a certain professor, I hope he watches the series”.

Actor Pranay Pachauri

"What piqued my interest in physics, astronomy and quantum mechanics are interesting videos by Carl Sagan, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Professor Michio Kaku. I got hooked on these videos and I kept watching them whenever I managed to find the time. They have such intriguing and interesting ways of teaching that I picked up notes from them on how to make science sound interesting. This was somewhere etched in my memory and I got to apply and practise that in my character for Crash Course. Also, I have to thank my teachers who helped me gain confidence in subjects I used to flunk in and I picked up from their inherent empathy to help students.,” he adds.

Apart from Crash Course, Pranay will be next seen in Hotstar's revenge-based thriller Karamyuddh.