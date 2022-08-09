Susmita Chatterjee all set to win your hearts with Soham Chakraborty on September 2 with Paka Dekha
The actress with a dazzling smile is pairing up with actor Soham Chakraborty for the first time in this film
After setting the screen on fire with her million watts smile in her debut film prem tame, actor Susmita Chatterjee is ready with her second big screen outing Paka Dekha that's going to be released in theatres this September 2. Starring opposite actor Soham Chakraborty for the first time, this film is about Joy and Tiaysha who meet in their office neighbourhood.
Susmita will be seen playing an IT professional while Soham is playing the role of a bank employee. "Due to immense pressure in her work front, Tiyasha is never able to balance work and her personal life and that stresses her up a lot. and to top that, my father wants her to get married and settle down in life before it gets late. That's how the plot progresses and takes interesting turns. It's a fun family romcom that we feel the audience will enjoy a lot," tells Susmita.
The film has been directed by Premendu Bikash Chaki and also stars prolific actors including Kharaj Mukherjee, Dolon Roy, Sumanta Mukherjee and Laboni Sarkar. The script and screenplay have been helmed by none other than Padmanabha Dasgupta and the music has been composed by Jeet Ganguly.