Actor Subrat Dutta to play Professor Bakshi in comedy film Aanchhi that releases this August 25

Actor Subrat Dutta will be seen in the role of professor Bakshi in the comedy film Aanchhi, touted as a rare 'sneeze' of a comedy set in the pandemic period. The film also features actors like Sunita Rajwar and Ishtiyak Khan among others. Helmed by director Lucky Hansraj, the film is slated for August 25 release.

The first look poster of Subrat Dutta's character Bakshi has been released and talking about the same Subrat says, "I feel the role has been written with lots love and thoughts into it. It has a lot of layers which creates humour in the film. He is a writer who wants to write a suspense thriller and later on how things will unfold is something you need to watch out for".

Subrat Datta

The film was shot during the pandemic-induced lockdown period and Dutta says, "It was very brave of our director and producer who visioned to make it happen during that critical time. Though it was Lucky's debut film, he was very good at his work. Because comedy is a difficult genre to handle, he was very clear about what he wanted to do".

Subrat is best known for his role in Bollywood films like Talaash, Tango Charlie, Zameen, The Shaukeens, Rakhtcharitra, Bhootnath Returns apart from a few Bengali films.