Anand Deverakonda-starrer 'Highway' to have direct OTT release

Tollywood actor Anand Deverakonda starring in the upcoming film Highway a psychological thriller film releasing on the OTT platform Aha on August 19, 2022, directed by KV Guhan.

Directed and written by KV Guhan and produced by Venkat Talari, the film is a psychological thriller about a photographer Vishnu (Anand Deverakonda) who falls in love with Tulasi (Manasa). When everything is going great, a serial killer kidnaps his lady love.

Talking about the film, director KV Guhan told the media sources, "Post the first wave of Covid, there was an unprecedented change in the film industry. At the same time, we were all connected to world content, irrespective of languages. There was a massive opening for concept films, new experiments, and novel thoughts. That's when I narrated this idea to Anand and Abhishek, and being explorers themselves, they said 'yes' (sic)."

Guhan added that every twist and turn in this film will be new and said: "The more you get into the story, the more it brings out the different shades of characters (sic)."

According to reports the announcement was made by a local entertainment OTT platform aha, the poster of the movie was unveiled on August 6 featuring lead actors Anand Deverakonda, Saiyami Kher, Abishek Banerjee, and Manasa Radhakrishnan.

Highway is produced by Venkat Talari and the music of the film is composed by Simon K King.

About Anand’s work front, the actor has back-to-back films in his pipeline. His recent upcoming movie Pushpaka Vimanam is all set to stream on the OTT platform Aha from December 10, 2022.

