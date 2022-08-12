Actor Anubhav Kanjilal is all set to start shooting for his first directorial venture in Hindi

Actor Anubhav Kanjilal is on a roll. His much-anticipated film, Sohobashe – a story of two young live-in partners – is getting a positive response from the audience and critics alike and close on its heels, the web series Sampurna too released. The series sees him portraying a grey character accused of marital rape. But that's not all, the young actor from Delhi is taking the next step to debut as a director with a Hindi film. We had a short chat with Kanjilal on the same.

Your film Sohobashe is earning appreciation from all corners. How are you feeling?

Despite a minimal theatrical release the response has been overwhelming. We tried releasing the film multiple times in the course of 3 years but couldn’t due to the pandemic and the elections. Nothing gives an actor more joy than seeing a houseful theatre clapping, laughing and crying throughout the duration of the film. The songs too have resonated well.

Anubhav Kanjilal

In the recently released web series Sampurna, you’re playing a husband accused of marital rape. What made you choose the character?

I think Raktim is the most complicated character I have played in my career so far. To be honest, this character chose me and not the other way round. The series addresses a very important yet undiscussed issue --- marital rape. I couldn’t have done it perfectly without the guidance of Soumyabrata Rakshit and Sayantan Ghoshal and I had the best time shooting with them.

It was the first time I played a negative character and, in fact, funnily, I always avoided playing negative characters for the fear of being type cast. But Sampurna was different. Raktim isn’t a straight-out villain, he is scary yet innocent at the same time. I think that’s why the audience is talking about the character so much.

Anubhav Kanjilal

You are also ready to direct a film in Hindi. Tell us about that.

I have finished scripting it. It was my childhood dream to direct and tell stories I genuinely believed in. These stories are as real and have happened to me and the people around me. I’ve got the producer and the house on board and have been in the talks with the actors. It’s going to be a huge ensemble cast with a few really big names. I am already in talks with actor Shweta Basu Prasad for a vital character.

With the opening up of so many platforms has the struggle become easier for newcomers like you?

The OTT platforms are a game changer for a lot of actors as they've opened new opportunities and I have always had a blast working on these projects. Besides Sampurna for Hoichoi, I have worked with Addatimes on a yet-to-release series Brainwash. Earlier this year another series of mine, Sleeper Cell, came on the Mojoplex. I think now is the time when one should stop differentiating between cinema and web content -- the audience wants to watch good stuff and if it’s good and marketed well people will find a way to watch it.

Anubhav Kanjilal

What are your other upcoming projects?

Apart from my Hindi directorial debut, I am working on a travel talk show along with Aakanksha Manglani and Kefi Entertainments. Also, I will be shooting for my father, Anjan Kanjilal's next, Saajhghar and Bioscope, where I will be sharing the screen with Konkana Sensharma. There’s another web series but I can’t disclose about it much at the moment.