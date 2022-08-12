Amit Sadh's short film 'Ghuspaith - Beyond Borders' honours photo-journalists

Actor Amit Sadh will be next seen in the short film, Ghuspaith - Beyond Borders which tells the story of a photojournalist. Amit recently opened up about the project and shared that the short film directed by Mihir K Lath honours photojournalists of the world.

“When Mihir came with the story, I found that we are making the short film to honour the photojournalists of the world, like Danish Hussain who was killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan while reporting. I knew about Danish before, and I think it is very courageous and brave of all people who report war and crime. It takes a lot of guts to be in that kind of a scenario where bombs are blasting and bullets are being fired from all the directions (sic),” the actor was quoted as saying.

Ghuspaith is set at the border between India and Bangladesh. Amit shared with media sources that it was a great opportunity for him to be associated with the film, saying, “As an actor, it is a great opportunity and honour to explore and make this short film, as Mihir looked well prepared and full of enthusiasm. The way he had done his prep and planned things, it looked like we are going to make something nice (sic).”

The actor added that the film will be screened at Sundance Film Festival. According to sources, the director of the film, Mihir said that he was motivated to tell this story with the aim to bring a humane understanding of the complicated, global issue of the refugee crisis. The story is told from the perspective of a photojournalist named Manav (portrayed by Amit).

On the topic of working on the project, Mihir told media sources, “Amit (Sadh) and I were aligned from our very first meet when I explained my vision to him, the kind of themes my movie was dealing with and the way I wanted to invigorate the viewer into this high tension human drama. Even before reading the script, he said yes to me. It is that decision of his that has allowed 'Ghuspaith' to be made (sic).”

Reports added that the principal photography of the short film took place in Maharashtra over four days with Amit Sadh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Pamela Bhutoria forming the ensemble.

