Paayel Sarkar's latest release Kulpi deals with the topic of dwarfism

Almost two decades since her debut in Sudhu Tumi, actor Paayel Sarkar has etched her permanent mark in the film fraternity. With multiple hits like Cross Connection, Prem Aamar, Bojhena Shey Bojhena and Chotushkone to name a few from her long filmography list the, the actor is now taking up increasingly experimental roles and off-beat scripts. Her latest release Kulpi deals with the topic of dwarfism that is much sensitised in a society like ours, and more interestingly sees her stepping into the shoes of the love interest of a dwarf young man portrayed by newcomer Protyay Ghosh. We talk to her about issues like body shaming, and her wish to take up characters that challenge her.

Still from Kulpi

What is your role like in Kulpi?

This is basically a character with a very girl next door vibe. Despite being the heroine of the movie, she can be described as someone very unconventional. My character Kankona is slightly tomboyish, she likes to play cricket with her friends unlike many others, while simultaneously being simple and outspoken. However, she also has a very emotional side and she believes in standing by her friends in need. Kankona wears her heart on her sleeves.

This film deals with the topic of dwarfism. Do you think it is at all necessary to stress on physical dimensions when in love?

Everyone on this earth is born with a certain set of qualities mentally, physically and emotionally. I think even before speaking about romantic relationships, it is extremely important for an individual to accept their unique qualities first. Acceptance from everyone else comes next. It is not possible for an individual to single handedly change the society as change comes in very small steps. Accepting oneself as they are is the first baby step towards this change.

Have you ever faced body shaming in any form during your course of life? If yes, what would your response to them be?

I was a much pampered child while growing up, and everybody around me made sure no such negativity touched me deep. However, once I stepped into the industry a lot of people found me to be extremely short to be a heroine. Today, I feel it is all about your screen presence, talent, sincerity and hard work that matters at the end of the day. Otherwise actors like Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wouldn’t have been as successful as they are today.

What sort of character would you really like to take up, but haven’t yet?

I would love to work in a movie similar to Black Swan starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. I can’t exactly specify a genre or a particular shade of character but a movie on the same lines would really be a big challenge to execute. I would love to be a part of a movie or play a character that would throw me in front of a big challenge and require me to put in all my attention and focus.