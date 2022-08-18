A melodious ode to maa, motherland & soldiers

A soldier’s love for the motherland is unparalleled, often unfathomable. It’s a unique sense of attachment and responsibility akin to a mother-child bond. A Malayalam music video titled ‘Maa - Vande Matharam’ launched to mark 75 years of Independence tries to capture this intense relationship. Scripted and directed by Thiruvananthapuram-based music content creator Achyuthan G R, the eight-minute video is a fitting tribute to freedom fighters and the soldiers who guard the nation.

Uploaded on Achyuthan’s YouTube channel, AGR Media, the track has, so far, garnered over 2.2 lakh views. The track was born out of a “friendship bond” as a dedication to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he says. The song was composed and arranged by Kochi-based independent musician Goutham Vincent. Jyothish Kizhuppilli, of Irinjalakuda, penned the lyrics, and Chennai-based Roshan Sebastian gave it a soulful rendering.

The video narrates how an Indian soldier’s son follows his late father’s path to fight for the country. The lyrics that rhymes the word ‘Maa’ interprets the soldier’s relationship with his mother as well as the motherland, says Achyuthan, who grew up listening to stories of war and valour from his Army veteran uncles. “The protagonist pioritises fighting for his country over staying by his mother during her final moments,” he adds.

“Being the widow of an Army officer, she has raised her son that way, to prioritise the motherland. Thousands of mothers had and have set aside their lives to raise sons for the motherland.” Achyuthan says the 2016 terrorist attack at Uri sector and the 2020 Galwan Valley clash motivated him to conceptualise Maa - Vande Mataram. The video, he adds, has been receiving overwhelming responses, especially from families of soldiers.

“Most were families of departed soldiers, their children and widows,” Achyuthan says. “Also, I hope the song sends out a message to those who complain or think of ending their lives. They must think about the struggles of a soldier.”

Music composer Goutham says the project was a dream-come-true, after a two-year wait. Sharing his happiness, he adds: “I had composed the music for Independence Day 2020. But the project got delayed. Later, with Jyothish’s lyrics, we reworked the song. My goal was simple: listeners should get goosebumps.”