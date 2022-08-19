Actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati visit Kalighat Temple ahead of Dobaaraa's release today

When it comes to Hindi movie releases, Kolkata has always been a must-visit city for promotions. And Anurag Kashyap's movie Dobaaraa which releases in theatres today is no exception either. The cast and crew of the film including Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Ekta Kapoor and Anurag came to town yesterday to promote the film and attend a special screening of the same hosted by none other than Tollywood's only superstar Porsenjit Chatterjee.

Taapsee and Pavail in Kolkata

"Kolkata has a great audience who love analysing movies intelligently and its always a pleasure coming back to the city for promotions. Whenever I come here the kind of reception I get, it makes me feel I have my roots here. It's really amazing to see so much appreciation for our work in Dobaaraa in Kolkata," tells Taapsee.

Taapsee, Rituparna, Anurag and Prosenjit at the special screening of Dobaaraa

Ahead of the release today, the actor along with co-star Pavail visited the Kalighat Temple early morning today to offer pujas to the goddess. Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the film says, "Making a film itself involves a lot of stress and tension and whether it will click at the box office or not is an even greater tension. This film is one of those smartly budgeted films that's made with a lot of passion and I hope it works well".

Taapsee and Pavail at Kalighat Temple

Regarding the trend of calling for a boycott of Bollywood films on social media, Taapsee offers her candid observation and says that the entire movement has lost its relevance and undermines the intelligence of the audience. "For me and Anurag, it has become a joke, now and I don't think about it at all," she tells.

Taapsee during the media interaction in Kolkata

Pavail too tells us, "I am a huge fan of sci-fi and I love watching all kinds of science fiction. Hence acting in this film was an exciting experience for me and I feel more such films should be made for the Indian audience," he tells.

Do Baaraa is running in theatres now