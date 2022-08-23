Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s unrecognisable look from Haddi’s motion poster will leave you amazed!

The latest poster of Zee Studio’s noir revenge drama Haddi is out, leaving us all in awe over actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look! The Gangs of Wasseypur star is seen dressed as a haughty woman with curly hair, all glammed up in a shimmery silver one piece outfit. The actor looks completely unrecognisable in this avatar in the 30 seconds motion poster, which is making its rounds on the Internet.

While Nawazuddin is known for slaying off beat characters, this never-before-seen avatar of him is keeping viewers hooked on the Internet. Sharing about the same, Nawazuddin says, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film.”



With this poster, Haddi has become a much anticipated film. Directed and co-written by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has previously assisted on projects like Mukabaaz and has been a long time collaborator with Anurag Kashyap, he says, "It's going to be a double whammy, as Haddi gives me the opportunity to collaborate with Nawazuddin. Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience's interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can't wait to start filming." Akshat has previously worked on projects like webseries AK VS AK, Sacred Games and the film Movie.

The film’s motion poster does not reveal much about the storyline or cast but one can expect it to be an edgy drama thriller. Other prominent roles will be played by Rajesh Kumar and Shreedhar Dubey. The film will be shot in Western UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The movie, produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios, is all set to embark on filming. Anandita Studios says of the venture, “Working on a project as unique as Haddi has been a great opportunity. We are happy and equally excited to collaborate with Zee Studios on the film!”

The film’s producer Shariq Patel adds, "Haddi, is a special film and viewers will get a peek into a world rarely seen on screen. We are thrilled to have Nawaz play this unique character."

The film Haddi is slated for a 2023 release on OTT platform Zee5.



