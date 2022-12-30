Filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee talks about his first feature Whispers of Fire and Water 

Built around the concept of Pancha Bhoota or five elements from the realms of ancient speculative thought, indie filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee's short Aahuti was an official selection at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2020. After years of toils the filmmaker's debut feature film, Whispers of Fire and Water got selected under Film Bazaar Recommends, the best possible launchpad in South Asia for any indie maker. We talk to the young director about the perils that his ilk has to go through to survive the cut-throat competition and the innovations they come up with to sustain good cinema.

You started off with a short film, Aahuti, and then this. How has the journey been?

Well, I come from an engineering background, and switching over to filmmaking was a tectonic shift. Aahuti premiering at International Film Festival Rotterdam, one of the most prestigious festivals in the world, really helped me to gain credibility. It was instrumental in getting a lot of support for my debut feature. Earlier I had also won a grant from PSBT India which enabled me to make my first non-fiction film in 2017/18. I have never assisted anyone and have been a freelancer throughout, hence these opportunities have been crucial in bringing me where I am today. However, as far as filmmaking is concerned, the aesthetic approach remains the same irrespective of the film's length.

A still from Whispers of Fire and Water

How difficult or challenging has the effort been as an indie maker?

Everyone will talk about funding being a big concern for indie makers, which is true. One primarily needs to be practical and have a fair assessment of the possibilities for the work. This is where the role of a producer becomes very important. If one is thinking internationally, there are several labs, development grants and co-production avenues that can be of great help. Getting a good producer on board is crucial to fully focus on the work. From a creative point of view, I think it is important to put brakes on influences and honestly search for one's personal mode of expression.

As a young filmmaker, what are the kinds of innovations you trying to bring?

For me, the form or treatment is very important. Over the last century, this form has evolved leading to various "waves" in different regions of the world. At present, I am really excited by how different media formats are interacting to create a unique identity, which goes much beyond the identity of narrative. Camera movement and sound are two areas that intrigue me, where I feel a lot more can be explored.

Making of Whispers of Fire and Water

What are the changes that you are noticing in filmmaking?

Digital has really changed the whole sphere now -- with smaller cameras and gadgets, a lot can be achieved logistically. However, one needs to be aware of the medium for optimum results. People are braver in form, even an interesting interaction of fiction and non-fiction forms is being practised and accepted in public discourse. But my concern remains if people end up switching to mobile phones as an eventual platform of viewing, as it will really impact the filmmaking process and in my opinion, that's undesirable.

What will keep you busy in 2023?