Virrudh actor Amitabh Dayal passes away at 51

Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal has passed away due to a heart attack after being admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, the actor’s wife, producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil told media sources. He was 51.

Mrinalini told media sources that Amitabh had also tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital, and later tested negative. She was quoted as saying to sources, “He passed away at 4.30 am today. He was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for COVID-19 but later on also tested negative (sic).”

She added that Amitabh’s last rites will take place in Mumbai. She said, “We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral (sic).”

Amitabh’s last post on Instagram was a video of himself from the hospital, in which he had shared a motivational message about never giving up. He had written in the caption, “Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best, keep fighting. love all A.D. (sic)”

Dayal is known for his performance in films like Virrudh (2005) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003) with Om Puri, Bhojpuri film Rangdari (2012), and Raj Babbar’s Dhuaan (2013). He also worked on P Akash’s Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi (2005). Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri and Kapil Dev had begun work for the film, but it never released.

Dayal is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini.