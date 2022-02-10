Shooting of Sivakarthikeyan-Anudeep KV film to begins

We had reported in January that actor Sivakarthikeyan will be joining forces with Jathi Ratnalu-fame Anudeep KV for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. It has now been known that the shooting of the project will begin tomorrow in Karaikudi. Tentatively titled SK 20, the film has music by S Thaman.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, the film reportedly features Sathyaraj in a prominent role, but an official confirmation regarding the film's cast and crew is currently awaited. The film is being bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Suresh Productions.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has multiple films in the pipeline. His next release will be the youthful entertainer Don, co-starring Priyanka Mohan and directed by Cibi Chakravarthy. He also has the long-awaited Ayalaan, directed by R Ravi Kumar, gearing up for release. It was also announced last month that he will be joining forc