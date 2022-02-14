Irai to Mad Company, Aha announces new Tamil originals

OTT platform Aha is foraying into the Tamil space with a slew of original titles. The announcements were made in an event that saw major names from Tamil cinema such as Vetri Maaran, Pa Ranjith, KS Ravikumar, Anirudh Ravichander, and Jayam Ravi in attendance.

While Akash Vaani, which premiered last week, is the streamer's first original series, Irai, starring Sarath Kumar and directed by Rajesh M Selva, will be the next major series to hit the streaming platform. Based on the book Birds of Prey by Archana Sarat, the series will also feature Nizhalgal Ravi, Abishek Shankar, Sri Krishna Dayal, and Gouri Nair in supporting roles.

Ramany vs Ramany, the popular Tamil sitcom from the late '90s, will be returning for a third season. Actors Ramji and Vasuki Anand, who played the role of Mr & Mrs Ramany in the original season, will be reprising their roles.

It has also been announced that the comedy series Kutthukku Patthu, directed by YouTuber Vijay Varadharaj, will also premiere on the streaming platform. The series, apart from Vijay, also stars Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat, Shah Ra, Abdool, Augustin, and Samyuktha of Bigg Boss Tamil fame. Along similar lines, the team behind the YouTube channel Nakkalites, will be bringing the second season of their web series Ammuchi to the streaming service. Directed by Rajesh Kaliswamy, the show stars Arun, Sasi, Mithra, and Chinnamani.

Yet another series that will be premiering on the Aha is Mad Company. Filmmaker Balaji Mohan has served as the showrunner on the series, which features Prasanna, SP Charan and Dhanya Balakrishna in the lead roles. The filming of the series was recently wrapped up and it is expected to release on the OTT platform shortly.

On the other hand, Mahat Raghavendra will be starring in Emoji, an original title that is being billed as a romantic drama. Emoji will also feature Devika Satheesh and Manasa Chowdary in prominent roles, and is written and directed by Sen S Rangasamy.

Furthermore, Karunkaran and Vidharth will be teaming up for a film titled Payanigal Gavanikavum, the official remake of the Malayalam hit Vikruthi, which starred Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles.

In addition to original titles, the streamer has also bagged the post-release streaming rights for Writer, Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal and the upcoming Karthi-starrer Sardar.