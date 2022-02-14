Sibi to headline a Tamil-Telugu bilingual

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj has announced that his next film will be a Tamil-Telugu action thriller.

The film will be directed by Pandiyan Adhimoolam. Sibi took to his social media handles to share the news and described the film as an "intriguing action thriller". The film is tentatively referred to as Sibiraj 20.

Moreover, Harsha Vardhan, the son of well known music director Vidyasagar, will be composing the music for the film. Produced by IB Karthikeyan through his production house, Big Print Pictures, the film will have cinematography by Praveen Kumar while Ganesh Shiva will be editing the film. Further details related to the film, including the primary cast, are expected to be announced shortly.

In addition to this project, Sibi has multiple films in the pipeline in different stages of development, such as Maayon, Ranga, Ranger, and Vattam.