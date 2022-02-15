Ameer's comeback film titled Iraivan Miga Periyavan

We had recently reported that filmmaker Ameer will be returning to direction with a film that will have story penned by Vetri Maaran.

The title of the film has now been announced to be Iraivan Miga Periyavan. The recently released logo of the film features symbols of Hinduism, Islam and Christianity, alluding to the themes the film will be exploring. It also features silhouettes of two men sharing a light moment on a beach shore.

Vetri Maaran, who directed Ameer in Vada Chennai will be co-writing the story with Thangam. The film will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has composed music for the director's Mounam Pesiyadhe, Raam, Paruthiveeran, and his last directorial, Aadhi-Bhagavan.

Bankrolled by Jaffer through JSM Pictures, Iraivan Miga Periyavan will have cinematography by Ramji. Further details related to the film, including the primary cast and crew, are yet to be announced.