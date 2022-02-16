Sathyan Anthikad unveils first look of Makal

Sathyan Anthikad has unveiled the first look poster of his new film, Makal, starring Jayaram and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. The filmmaker expressed his excitement about theatres returning to normal operations and informed fans that the film would reach the screens soon.

"Makal is getting ready. The pandemic is abating, and life is slowly returning to normal. So are theatres, which have become very active. You only feel like you've seen a movie if you've seen it on the big screen with friends and family. Makal was waiting for that," said the veteran filmmaker whose last film was the hit Fahad Faasil-starrer, Njan Prakashan.

While sharing the poster, on the occasion of Meera Jasmine's birthday, Anthikad wrote, "It may seem as if Makal is the story of someone amongst us. If so, it is not a coincidence, as Srinivasan said at the beginning of 'Vadakkonokkiyanthram'; it's deliberate. It was the experiences of you and I that shaped Makal. She will be with you in a few weeks."

Iqbal Kuttipuram wrote the script. S Kumar (Njan Prakashan) is behind the camera, and Vishnu Vijay has worked on the music.

