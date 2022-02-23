Abhiram Daggubati debuts in Teja's Ahimsa

Producer Suresh Babu's youngest son and actor Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram is gearing up to make his debut as a lead actor. He has collaborated with director Teja for his maiden project titled Ahimsa.



The makers teased the movie buffs with the pre-look poster of Abhiram on Tuesday. In the poster, the face of Abhi is covered with a jute bag with blood smeared all over his face.



Produced by Anandi Art Creations, Ahimsa brings Teja and music composer RP Patnaik together after 15 years. The action entertainer also features Geethika Tiwary as the leading lady, with Rocky-The Rebel fame Rajat Bedi as the antagonist.



The shooting of Ahimsa has already been completed and the makers are planning for a theatrical release soon.