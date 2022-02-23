It's a wrap for Jiiva-Siva's Golmaal

We had reported in October last year that actors Jiiva and Siva have teamed up for a comedy-entertainer titled Golmaal. The makers have now announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. The film marks the second collaboration between Jiiva and Siva after the 2018 hit comedy Kalakalappu 2.

Golmaal, directed by Pon Kumaran, features Tanya Hope and Payal Rajput, in her Tamil debut, as female leads. In addition to star Kannada comedian Sadhu Kokila, who will be playing a full-fledged role, the film also stars several known faces such as Murali Sharma, Yogi Babu, Sonia Aggarwal, Manobala, Karunakaran, Ramesh Khanna, and Naren in supporting roles.

With cinematography by S Saravanan, Golmaal has music by Arul Dev and editing by Don Bosco. The makers are yet to announce a release date.

In addition to Golmaal, Jiiva has Methavi, Varalaru Mukkiyam, and a recently announced project with Sundar C, while Siva has Sumo, Saloon, and Kasethan Kadavulada in his upcoming slate of releases.