Priya Mani's husband Mustafa Raj turns director with Switchh

Mustafa Raj, actress Priya Mani's husband, debuted as a director with the Vikrant Massey-starrer Switcch. Set in Dubai, the story is about three friends who want to pull off a con job that will help them settle down in life. However, it's not as easy as it seems to be. The film that's streaming on Eros Now has received a mixed response. But Mustafa says he is planning to make more movies. In an interview with Indulge he talks about his love for movies and plans ahead. Excerpts:

What inspired you to think of the story for Switch?

This idea came from the producer who is also the new actor in the film (Naren Kumar). So we worked on the subject and elaborated on it. I did the screenplay for the entire movie even though the story idea was his.

How easy or challenging was the experience to be a director for the first time?

Well it was not easy to work with fresh actors and a seasoned one (Vikrant). But I was grateful to have experienced technicians to help me to make things possible. They believed in my vision and helped me to achieve what you see in Switchh.

Why did you choose Vikrant Massey to play the role?

Vikrant was a newcomer when we cast him at that time. We didn’t have to search for the character too long. He was the perfect fit for the role of Sam. With the talent and chutzpah he came with, he did full justice to the character. I am grateful that he chose the film and made it possible for whatever it is today.

Did you always want to make movies?

I have wanted to make films since I was a teenager. I grew up watching films by Yash Chopra, Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai. I loved their cinema and their format of storytelling. I finished the filmmaking course from New York Film Academy (NY) and then knocked on every door to get a break. I even made documentaries on social issues to just get noticed.

Was it easy to navigate through the industry considering you are married to an established actress?

When I started out, nobody knew that I am married to the beautiful and successful actress Priya Mani. But gradually people got to know and I have no qualms about it. I am proud to be her husband. Priya is a brilliant actress. Whatever she has achieved is through sheer hard work and her honesty.

What are you working on next?

I am writing a courtroom drama and I am working on a new show for an OTT platform.