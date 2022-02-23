Srini and I share a strong mutual trust: Aditi Prabhudeva

Aditi Prabhudeva is currently in a happy space, both in her personal and professional life. The actor, who got engaged a couple of months ago is gradually learning the balancing act and making sure she gives time to family as well as her career. While Aditi is busy juggling shooting between Mafia and Jamali Gudda, she is eagerly looking forward to Old Monk hitting theatres on February 25.

Aditi, who previously shared screen space with Srini in Rangayanayaki, has collaborated with him once again in Old Monk. This is the first time Aditi is working under Srini's direction, and she believes that it is the trust factor that ensured the film came out well. "He believed in my performance, and I believed in the content that Srini came up with," says Aditi, who recalls how Old Monk came into being.

"We had won an award for Ranganayaki, and during our travel to receive the award, he discussed the one-liner of this subject and asked for my opinion. A few months later, he offered me the role. Since I already knew the content, I had no reason to say no," Aditi tells us.

Aditi believes Srini is a very creative person, and says, "Going by his movies, he is someone who breaks barriers, and has always gone out of the regular template of Kannada cinema. He loves experimenting and doesn’t fear the outcome. He needs to be credited for going with his instincts and taking the risks."

Talking about the unique title, Aditi shares that she wasn’t aware of the popular alcohol brand of the same name before signing the project. "Srini explained that Old Monk when translated in Kannada means 'Hale Sanyasi' or Narada, and I thought it was a catchy title. But trust me, I was not aware it is a name of a popular rum brand until someone told me," Aditi chuckles with innocence.

Aditi shares that this is the first time she got to play a role similar to her personal life. "Old Monk also allowed me to work with a whole lot of senior actors. Spending time with them helped me to know them better," she says.

The actor assures that the Srini directorial will remind the audience of some classics featuring Anant Nag, Dwarakish's Guru Shishyaru, and Ramesh Aravind's Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu. "It is going to be full of fun," she concludes.