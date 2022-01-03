Prajwal Devaraj and Pannaga Bharana to team up for two projects

Prajwal Devaraj is currently busy with a handful of projects, including Khadhar Kumar’s Veeram and Lohith H’s Mafia. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the actor will be teaming up with his good friend and director Pannaga Bharana for two projects.

“Discussions for the two projects have been going on for a year now, but Covid-19 delayed the plans. The two have resumed the talks and will announce their first project soon,” says our source. However, it is still unknown when exactly the Prajwal-Pannaga project is likely to take off.

Prajwal, who has Ram Narayan’s Abbara ready for release, is currently shooting for Mafia. He has also given a green signal to editor-turned-director Kiran’s thriller and writer-turned-director Jakka Hariprasad’s sci-fi film.

Meanwhile, it is said that Pannaga Bharana, who last directed French Biriyani, will next helm Govindaya Namaha heroine Parul Yadav. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers.