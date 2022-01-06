'People may not be able to recognize me in both my new films,' says Abhimanyu Dassani about his upcoming films

Abhimanyu Dassani's movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar may not have impressed audiences in the South, but the actor has consolidated his position in Bollywood as one of the promising young artistes. The actor who debuted with the festival circuit favourite Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, delivered impactful performances in both his movies. Now he is looking forward to playing completely different characters in his upcoming movies Nikamma and Aankh Micholi.

“As actors, we are supposed to adapt and imbibe a different personality to become the character. If I have been able to achieve that and be convincing at it, then I am very grateful. I felt very happy to hear people say they loved my innocent, honest and fresh on-screen character as Sundar. This character is extremely different from my Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’s Surya, and my characters from my upcoming movies are very different from these,” explains Abhimanyu. While Meenakshi Sundareshwar was criticised for the shallow representation of the South Indian culture, the movie was appreciated for its aesthetic cinematography and location, Karaikudi. Sharing more about shooting in the heritage town that’s known for its Chettinad bungalows, Abhimanyu says, “It was wonderful shooting there. The food was amazing and the weather was perfect. The architecture of the houses was stunning. We also discovered that the walls were coated with egg whites. It’s a lost tradition now. So it was quite inspiring to shoot in such bungalows.” Now that he has worked in an action film and a romantic comedy, Abhimanyu is looking forward to Aankh Micholi.

“People may not be able to recognize me in both my new films. These are quite different from what I have done so far. Ankh Micholi is a complete comedy, and I have learned a lot while working in it with stalwarts like Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz. Going forward, I am keen to do a sports movie,” says the actor whose mother is the well-known actress Bhagyashree. Although he comes from a film family, Abhimanyu says his early years were like most other children. “My childhood was quite normal. We never spoke about films or even visited a film set. It was only after I finished my education and majored in finance that I visited a film set for the first time. When I was assisting Rohan Sippy on Dum Maro Dum, I fell in love with films and one thing led to another, and I ended up becoming an actor,” he concludes.