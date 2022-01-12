Actress Mamta Mohandas joins Asif Ali in Maheshum Maruthiyum

We had reported earlier that Asif Ali is headlining director Sethu's next entitled Maheshum Maruthiyum. The latest update is that Mamta Mohandas has joined the cast as the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Maniyanpilla Raju Productions in association with VSL Film House.

Maheshum Maruthiyum is touted as a romantic comedy featuring a man, the first Maruti 800 model, and a woman. Since the car is an essential part of the story and has a bond with the main characters, the makers will be using a restored 1983 version of the Maruti 800.

Asif, whose last release was RJ Mathukutty's directorial debut Kunjeldho, has Sibi Malayil's Kothu and Rajeev Ravi's Kuttavum Shikshayum among his upcoming releases.

Mamta Mohandas, on the other hand, is also expected to be in Amal Neerad's Bilal, the sequel of Big B.