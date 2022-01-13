Dhyan Sreenivasan plays a cop in Sathyam Mathrame Bodhippikku

Dhyan Sreenivasan's latest Sathyam Mathrame Bodhippikku is hitting theatres this Friday. The actor dons a khaki for the first time in the film helmed by Sagar Hari of Kumbarees fame.

As per the film's line producer and actor Santosh Krishnan, Dhyan's character takes on an unexpected case that's thrown into his lap, and how, in the course of the investigation, he encounters various conflicts and tries to overcome them is the crux of the story.

"It's a simple thriller. We are not making any tall claims. The film's USP is its strong suspense element. There is a little bit of action. But it's a family-friendly entertainer," added Santhosh.

The film was completed in 2020 during the pandemic in Ernakulam.

Ambika, Sreejith Ravi, Sudheesh Kozhikode, Dr Rony, Johny Antony, and Santosh Krishnan are among the cast members.

Dhanesh Raveendranath cranked the camera while Ajeesh Anand edited it. Wichu Balamurali is producing it.